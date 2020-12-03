Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate

The two-story home. (Hilton & Hyland)
The living room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The family room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The parquet floors. (Hilton & Hyland)
The sweeping staircase. (Hilton & Hyland)
The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland)
The bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)
The bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland)
The dining patio. (Hilton & Hyland)
The deck. (Hilton & Hyland)
The covered patio. (Hilton & Hyland)
The manicured lawn. (Hilton & Hyland)
The Zodiac pool. (Hilton & Hyland)
The pool house. (Hilton & Hyland)
The sunken tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland)
The fountain. (Hilton & Hyland)
The motor court. (Hilton & Hyland)
The entry. (Hilton & Hyland)
Aerial view of the estate. (Hilton & Hyland)