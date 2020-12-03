Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spanning 2.5 acres, the property includes a sunken tennis court, a famous Zodiac pool and a Georgian-style mansion with more than 15,000 square feet.
Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate

The two-story home. (Hilton & Hyland)

The living room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The family room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The parquet floors. (Hilton & Hyland)

The sweeping staircase. (Hilton & Hyland)

The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland)

The bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The dining patio. (Hilton & Hyland)

The deck. (Hilton & Hyland)

The covered patio. (Hilton & Hyland)

The manicured lawn. (Hilton & Hyland)

The Zodiac pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

The pool house. (Hilton & Hyland)

The sunken tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland)

The fountain. (Hilton & Hyland)

The motor court. (Hilton & Hyland)

The entry. (Hilton & Hyland)

Aerial view of the estate. (Hilton & Hyland)

