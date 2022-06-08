Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.
13 Images

Bob Saget’s Brentwood home

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The entry. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The foyer. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The living room. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The kitchen. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The family room. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The dining room. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The bedroom. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The balcony. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The pool. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The patio. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The backyard. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The guesthouse. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

Built in the 1960s but updated around the turn of the century, the architectural home comes with a guesthouse, swimming pool and spa.

The two-story home. (Jeff Ong/PostRain Productions)

1/13