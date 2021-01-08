Bryan Singer’s Malibu home

The main house. (James Christopher)
The entry. (James Christopher)
The sunny living spaces. (James Christopher)
The living room. (James Christopher)
The dining room. (James Christopher)
The kitchen. (James Christopher)
The screening room. (James Christopher)
The loft. (James Christopher)
The bedroom. (James Christopher)
The bathroom. (James Christopher)
The swimming pool. (James Christopher)
The back patio. (James Christopher)
The gym. (James Christopher)
The view. (James Christopher)
The flagstone patio. (James Christopher)