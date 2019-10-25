10 Images
Century City’s revamped Century Plaza moves ahead
The $2.5-billion revamp of Century City’s Century Plaza development will launch its first phase next spring with a 400-room hotel and 63 private residences.
Artist rendering The $2.5-billion revamp of Century City’s Century Plaza development will launch its first phase next spring with a 400-room hotel and 63 private residences. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The revamped hotel will have a rooftop pool and bar. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The marble lobby of one of the condo towers. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The library lounge in one of the condo towers. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The hotel residences will feature floor-to-ceiling windows. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
Views from every room in the condo towers. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The living room in one of the condo towers. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
Living room in one of the condo towers. (DBOX)
Artist rendering
The pair of condo towers will rise behind the hotel like glass monoliths.
The pair of condo towers will rise behind the hotel like glass monoliths.
Artist rendering
The hotel and condo towers will command sweeping views. (DBOX)
