Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pay’s Laurel Canyon compound | Hot Property

Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pay's Laurel Canyon compound
Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pay's Laurel Canyon compound

The hillside compound consists of four separate structures including a two-bedroom main house and an A-frame-style guesthouse.

The compound at night. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The view from the deck. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The house has a small, brick-rimmed pool. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

There’s also a spa. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

A trellis tops the dining patio. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The living room in the main house has vaulted ceilings. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

Windows in the living and dining areas take in the views. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The living room also has a fireplace. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

There are French doors that open to the grounds. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The updated kitchen sits beneath vaulted ceilings. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The living room sits off the kitchen area. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The primary bedroom. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The primary bathroom. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

A bedroom. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

A writer’s nook. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The pool house. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

French doors in the pool house open directly to the pool deck. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The A-frame-style guesthouse. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

Rustic woodwork is inside the guesthouse. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The guesthouse has a loft bedroom and a kitchenette. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

A Midcentury-style fireplace anchors a corner of the guesthouse. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

The lower bungalow is named El Nido de Nestor for its former resident, Academy Award-winning cinematographer Nestor Almendros. (Brian Thomas-Jones)

