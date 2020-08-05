David Giler’s longtime home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property

Brickwork surrounds the kidney-shaped saltwater swimming pool. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The house sits on more than a third of an acre. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The dining patio. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The lanai features open-beam ceilings and seating for 15. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The courtyard entry. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The living room. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The eat-in kitchen. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The dining area. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The bar and den. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The den has a brick fireplace. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The wet bar. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The primary bedroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
French doors in the primary bedroom open to the backyard. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The primary bathroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
A bedroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The pool. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)
The lanai. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)