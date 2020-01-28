Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
7 Images

David Saperstein’s Malibu compound

Perched on 2.6 acres, the modern wedge-shaped mansion overlooks the ocean from a dramatic 10,600-square-foot floor plan.

The entry. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
The driveway. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
The living room. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
The dining room. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
The pool. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
The beach. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
Aerial view of the home. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)
