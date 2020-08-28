Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dean Tavoularis' Hancock Park home | Hot Property
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home features a courtyard entry, vintage tilework and stained glass windows.

The front of the 1933-built home. (Cameron Carothers)

The courtyard has a tiled fountain. (Cameron Carothers)

There are arched doorways throughout. (Cameron Carothers)

The vaulted-ceiling living room has a fireplace. (Cameron Carothers)

The kitchen retains its vintage tilework. (Cameron Carothers)

The built-in breakfast booth. (Cameron Carothers)

The dinig room. (Cameron Carothers)

Decorative tilework draws the eyes in the powder room. (Cameron Carothers)

The primary bedroom. (Cameron Carothers)

The primary bathroom. (Cameron Carothers)

The back patio. (Cameron Carothers)

The fountain. (Cameron Carothers)

