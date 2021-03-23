Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The 20,000-square-foot residence includes 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater, billiards room, elevator and indoor basketball court.
15 Images

DeMarcus Cousins’ Las Vegas home

The basketball court. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The foyer. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The living room. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The dining room. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The family room. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The kitchen. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The billiards room. (Luxurious Real Estate)

A bedroom. (Luxurious Real Estate)

A bathroom. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The gym. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The theater. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The patio. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The pool. (Luxurious Real Estate)

Aerial view of the home. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The 20,000-square-foot residence. (Luxurious Real Estate)

