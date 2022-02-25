Dick Marconi’s desert compound

The 1,225-acre estate. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The entry. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The main home. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The living room. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The dining room. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The Pietà sculpture. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The animal reserve. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The giraffe. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The zebras. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The lake. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The guesthouse. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The observatory. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The Neptune statue. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The pool. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
The bridge. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))
Aerial view of the estate. (Eric Foote (Elevated Horizons))