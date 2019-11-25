Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property | Joe Crowley
14 Images

Dodger executive Joe Crowley sells in Orlando | Hot Property

The two-story Traditional-style house sits along a fairway.

The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
The two-story house is designed for entertaining with a large motor court and an expanse of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)
1/14