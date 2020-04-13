8 Images
Eli Broad’s Malibu compound
The modern-style compound, designed by architect Richard Meier, sits on more than 100 feet of frontage on Malibu’s Carbon Beach.
The Richard Meier-designed house evokes the architect’s other works with its white aluminum panels and expanses of glass. (Simon Berlyn)
The property comprises two parcels with more than 100 feet of beach frontage. (Simon Berlyn)
The rear of the house. (Simon Berlyn)
Walls of windows bring in ocean views. (Simon Berlyn)
Ocean-facing decking extends the living space outdoors. (Simon Berlyn)
The master bedroom opens to a balcony. (Simon Berlyn)
Pocketing doors open to a side patio. (Simon Berlyn)
A guest house sits across from the main residence. (Simon Berlyn)
