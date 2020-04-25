7 Images
My Favorite Room | Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home
A regular in Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guestroom.
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
Pioneering transgender actor Brian Michael Smith social distances far from home. A regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Smith has gotten a lot of reading done as he waits out the pandemic in a friend’s guest room. (Natasha Karam)
1/7