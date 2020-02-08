8 Images
Home of the Week | A storybook standout in Beverly Hills
In Beverly Hills, an English Tudor Revival-style house features half-timbering, exposed brickwork and leaded glass windows. Asking price: $15.5 million.
The English Tudor Revival-style house was built in 1928 for the parents of Colleen Moore, a silent film actress who helped popularize the bobbed cut hairstyle. (Tyler Hogan)
Half-timbering, exposed brickwork and creeping vines lend a storybook feel. (Tyler Hogan)
The two-story house retains its stained glass windows, coffered ceilings and grand fireplace mantels. (Tyler Hogan)
The Beverly Hills home is listed for $15.5 million. (Tyler Hogan)
The home was designed by Los Angeles-based architect and builder Carl S. Arganbright. (Tyler Hogan)
There are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,600 square feet. (Tyler Hogan)
The grounds feature English-style gardens, decorative fountains and two guesthouses. (Tyler Hogan)
The Beverly Hills home is listed for $15.5 million. (Tyler Hogan)
