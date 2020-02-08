13 Images
Hot Property | Joe Mantegna readies for a scene change in Toluca Lake
Actor Joe Mantegna has listed his longtime Toluca Lake home for sale. Also: Billionaire David Saperstein is seeking $115 million for his Malibu digs, and former Dodger Matt Kemp has taken a loss on the sale of his Poway mansion.
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna is asking $4.195 million for his Tudor-style home in Toluca Lake. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna is asking $4.195 million for his Tudor-style home in Toluca Lake. Owned by the actor for nearly three decades, the two-story house features exposed brickwork, half-timbering and leaded glass windows. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna is asking $4.195 million for his Tudor-style home in Toluca Lake. A great room with beamed ceilings holds a pub-style bar, billiards area and screening room. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna is asking $4.195 million for his Tudor-style home in Toluca Lake. The two-story house has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and elegant office.
(Adrian Van Anz)
(Adrian Van Anz)
David Saperstein, the billionaire founder of Metro Networks, is seeking $115 million for his custom compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. Saperstein’s mansion measures more than 10,000 square feet and features glass catwalks, white marble floors and an 18-foot crystal chandelier in the foyer. (Aerial One Digital Studios)
David Saperstein, the billionaire founder of Metro Networks, is seeking $115 million for his custom compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. A wraparound balcony takes advantage of the scenic setting. (Aerial One Digital Studios)
David Saperstein, the billionaire founder of Metro Networks, is seeking $115 million for his custom compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. It’s shaped like a wedge, with the broad side serving as the entry and the pointed side facing out toward the water.
(Aerial One Digital Studios)
(Aerial One Digital Studios)
David Saperstein, the billionaire founder of Metro Networks, is seeking $115 million for his custom compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. Perched on 2.6 acres overlooking the ocean near Paradise Cove, the modern compound boasts 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in more than 10,000 square feet.
(Aerial One Digital Studios)
(Aerial One Digital Studios)
In addition to Judy Garland and her husband, Vincente Minnelli, the Hollywood Hills home was owned in the late 1950s by Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr. (Todd Goodman)
In addition to Judy Garland and her husband, Vincente Minnelli, the Hollywood Hills home was owned in the late 1950s by Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr. The grounds designed by Davis himself feature a swimming pool, a pool house with two bathrooms, fruit trees and tropical landscaping.
(Todd Goodman)
(Todd Goodman)
In addition to Judy Garland and her husband, Vincente Minnelli, the Hollywood Hills home was owned in the late 1950s by Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr. The downstairs living room, which was Liza Minnelli’s bedroom, has a hidden door behind the bookcases that leads to the original master bedroom. (Todd Goodman)
In addition to Judy Garland and her husband, Vincente Minnelli, the Hollywood Hills home was owned in the late 1950s by Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr. The grounds feature fruit trees and tropical landscaping.
(Todd Goodman)
(Todd Goodman)
Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli lived at the house in the mid-1940s with daughter Liza Minnelli. It was later owned by television actor and comedian Wally Cox, who sold it in 1955 to Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.
(Todd Goodman)
(Todd Goodman)
1/13