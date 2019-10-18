6 Images
Architect Edward Killingsworth’s Long Beach home
Renowned for his Case Study Houses and other landmark projects, the architect built his family a home that served as an exemplar of his work manipulating glass, light, air and space.
The home’s front entrance is flanked by regal lanterns bought in Copenhagen and the yard’s two 160-year-old olive trees. (Tim Street-Porter)
Long Beach boasts 22 Killingsworth-designed homes; after 1970, the architect’s focus shifted to designing luxury hotels and resorts. (Tim Street-Porter)
A 60-foot pool stretches from the entrance of the 1961 home designed by Case Study house architect Edward Killingsworth. (Tim Street-Porter)
The home has 12-foot-high ceilings largely clad in glass; overhead lath casts ever-changing shadows. (Tim Street-Porter)
A central garden atrium with a translucent roof faced with lath is the home’s hub -- all rooms pivot off that fulcrum point. (Tim Street-Porter)
Upon entry, a vast bricked courtyard unspools with its suggested wood-framed definitions of outdoor rooms. (Tim Street-Porter)
