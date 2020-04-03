13 Images
Before & After | A master architect passes the torch in Malibu
A Malibu beach house designed by noted modernist architect Jerrold Lomax gets a makeover from Lomax’s onetime protege Zoltan E. Pali.
After: A Malibu beach house designed by noted modernist architect Jerrold Lomax gets a makeover from Lomax’s onetime protege Zoltan E. Pali. (Matthew Momberger)
Before: A Malibu beach house designed by noted modernist architect Jerrold Lomax gets a makeover from Lomax’s onetime protege Zoltan E. Pali. (SPF:architects)
