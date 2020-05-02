8 Images
Home of the Week | Bird Streets aerie is a showcase of design
In the Bird Streets, a modern residence runs the gamut in the design world with connections to architect Gus Duffy, designer Ron Collier, designer Barbara Berry and late art patron Merry Norris. Asking price: $5.995 million.
The modern residence sits behind hedges in the Birds Streets neighborhood, a coveted area known for its bird-named streets. (Marco Franchina)
The residence is museum-like with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms.
Pocketing doors in the living and dining rooms open to a pool deck. (Marco Franchina)
The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Marco Franchina)
The asking price is $5.995 million. (Marco Franchina)
Westward views extending as far as the ocean can be observed from the second story, particularly in the master suite and its sitting room. (Marco Franchina)
