Home of the Week | Brentwood mansion comes with an illuminated waterfall in the dining room
In Brentwood, a newly built contemporary-style home dazzles with an array of custom light features. Asking price: $12.899 million.
Listed for $12.899 million, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence sits on about a third of an acre with an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography)
Accent lighting and modern fixtures enhance the visual allure of this newly built home in Brentwood. (Berlyn Photography)
An illuminated waterfall feature and a two-way fireplace bookend the dining room. (Berlyn Photography)
A wine room is among the spaces in the 9,300-square-foot home.
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
High ceilings and marble slabs are among the luxury features. (Berlyn Photography)
The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Berlyn Photography)
Indoor-outdoor features include sitting areas and an infinity-edge pool. (Berlyn Photography)
