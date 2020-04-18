11 Images
Home of the Week | A divine dwelling in Los Feliz
In Los Feliz, a Spanish Colonial-style residence features original details and a tie to Bel-Air Presbyterian Church’s organizing pastor. Asking price: $4.877 million.
The property, once home to the Rev. Louis H. Evans, the organizing pastor of Bel-Air Presbyterian Church, was built in 1929 and recently renovated and restored. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The home includes Spanish Colonial-style details including handcrafted hardware, antique tilework and cast-iron windows. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The home’s living room is crowned by a cathedral-style ceiling. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The 1929 home’s kitchen has been thoroughly updated. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
A breezeway leads to a guest apartment above the garage. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
One of the 4,838-square-foot home’s five bedrooms. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The Los Feliz home has five bathrooms and one half-bath. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
Balconies provide a wide view of the home’s surroundings. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The walled and gated compound provides private outdoor space. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
Terra cotta tiling surround the home’s swimming pool. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The Spanish Colonial-style residence is listed for $4.877 million. (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
1/11