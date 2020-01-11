10 Images
Home of the Week | In Beverly Hills, the romantic stylings of Wallace Neff
A Beverly Hills estate by Wallace Neff displays the architect’s attention to detail. Asking price: $15.75 million.
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping. (Mike Helfrich)
In the living room, arched French doors bookend a dramatic wall fireplace, while hand-stenciled beams top the space. (Mike Helfrich)
Listed for $15.75 million, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house showcases spectacular original woodwork and bright tile risers. (Mike Helfrich)
In the living room, arched French doors bookend a dramatic wall fireplace, while hand-stenciled beams top the space. (Mike Helfrich)
Listed for $15.75 million, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house showcases spectacular original woodwork and bright tile risers. (Mike Helfrich)
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping. (Mike Helfrich)
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping. (Mike Helfrich)
Two kitchens and a screening room are among updates made to the house, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Mike Helfrich)
Two kitchens and a screening room are among updates made to the house, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Mike Helfrich)
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping. (Mike Helfrich)
1/10