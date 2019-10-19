12 Images
Home of the Week | An elemental experience in Montecito
In Montecito, a rustic retreat with adobe brickwork, elaborate sculptures and 360-degree views is for sale at $1.7 million.
Called the “Castle in the Sky,” the unusual residence takes in 360-degree ocean, mountain and island views from its perch in hills above Montecito.
The house sits on a 13.31-acre site and has a partially completed swimming pool/moat. (David Palermo)
The 3,412-square-foot house was designed by local architect Frank Robinson, who drew inspiration for the design from the early modernist works of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.
The rounded rooms, built with adobe brick, are themed for the five natural elements (water, fire, earth, wood and air).
Attracting visual interest throughout are elaborate sculptures, tiled mosaics and art installations influenced by Native American wood art.
(David Palermo)
The home is a showcase for mosaic tilework and sculptures built by the current owner
Expansive windows offer sweeping mountain and ocean views. (David Palermo)
Adobe brickwork, natural log beams and a mix of river rock are among the distinctive features of the home.
Native American wood art. (David Palermo)
A rustic retreat with artistic touches. (David Palermo)
Architect Frank Robinson drew inspiration from Antoni Gaudí, whose works include Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, when designing this rustic marvel in the mountains above Montecito for a local sailing legend.
