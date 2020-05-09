9 Images
Home of the Week | Spanish Colonial gem remains stellar in Pasadena
In Pasadena, the E. Lawrence Brown House, a stellar example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, is for sale at $4.25 million.
A stellar example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, the graceful residence was originally designed by Harold J. Bissner and recently renovated by Kevin A. Clarke. (Mark Liddell)
Moorish accents, Juliet balconies and a classic clay-tile roof are among features of the home. (Mark Liddell)
The renovated and restored two-story retains such period details as colorful tile risers, beamed ceilings and terra cotta floors in the entry. (Mark Liddell)
The home has new interior doors and windows and restored walls and ceilings. (Mark Liddell)
The asking price is $4.25 million. (Mark Liddell)
There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,362 square feet. (Mark Liddell)
Outdoor features include a dining patio and loggia. (Mark Liddell)
