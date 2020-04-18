13 Images
Hot Property | The $30-million mansion that once got Prince in hot water
A Hollywood Hills mansion that the late pop star Prince was once sued over is back up for sale at about $30 million. Also: Lee Iacocca’s Bel-Air estate has sold, and Eli Broad has relisted his Malibu compound at $75 million.
The 18,000-square-foot mansion was built by contractor and noted playboy Hal B. Hayes in the 1950s. (The Oppenheim Group)
The mansion, built to withstand a nuclear blast, was once owned by former NBA player Carlos Boozer and leased by the late pop star Prince. (The Oppenheim Group)
The estate includes a sealed underground cave accessed by an underwater tunnel. (The Oppenheim Group)
The estate includes a tennis court with a sweeping view from above the Sunset Strip. (The Oppenheim Group)
The Bel-Air estate of late automobile titan Lee Iacocca has sold for $19.5 million. (Tyler Hogan)
The home sits on over an acre with a swimming pool, gardens and a tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)
The home features five fireplaces, a foyer with arched ceilings and a grand living room. (Tyler Hogan)
The Iacocca family were the Italianate-vibe home’s original owners.
(Tyler Hogan)
(Tyler Hogan)
French doors open onto a stone pavilion. (Tyler Hogan)
White aluminum panels and frosted glass wrap the exterior of Eli Broad’s Malibu home. (Berlyn Photography)
The Malibu home, listed for $75 million, looks out over 100 feet of beach frontage. (Berlyn Photography)
The modern-style beach home was designed by architect Richard Meier, who also did the Getty Center. (Berlyn Photography)
The philanthropist’s property includes two parcels on Carbon Beach. (Berlyn Photography)
1/13