15 Images
Hot Property | Action, embezzlement and intrigue in the Bird Streets
In the Hollywood Hills, a contemporary mansion that was seized by the federal government has sold for $18.5 million. Also: A home once owned by Jerry Buss is on the market, and Mark Ronson has sold in Los Feliz.
The modern mansion in Hollywood Hills West was seized by the federal government and sold for $18.5 million. (Douglas Elliman)
The modern mansion in Hollywood Hills West was seized by the federal government and sold for $18.5 million. (Douglas Elliman)
The modern mansion in Hollywood Hills West was seized by the federal government and sold for $18.5 million. (Douglas Elliman)
The modern mansion in Hollywood Hills West was seized by the federal government and sold for $18.5 million. (Douglas Elliman)
The modern mansion in Hollywood Hills West was seized by the federal government and sold for $18.5 million. (Douglas Elliman)
Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss sold the Bel-Air estate in 1984 for $775,000. It’s now up for sale at $5.8 million. The Georgian-style two-story sits on a double lot with a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Amalfi Estates)
Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss sold the Bel-Air estate in 1984 for $775,000. It’s now up for sale at $5.8 million. The Georgian-style two-story sits on a double lot with a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Amalfi Estates)
Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss sold the Bel-Air estate in 1984 for $775,000. It’s now up for sale at $5.8 million. The Georgian-style two-story sits on a double lot with a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Amalfi Estates)
Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss sold the Bel-Air estate in 1984 for $775,000. It’s now up for sale at $5.8 million. The Georgian-style two-story sits on a double lot with a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Amalfi Estates)
Hitmaker Mark Ronson sold his villa-style home in Los Feliz for $4.776 million. Owned by the songwriter-producer for about four years, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style house mixes colorful living spaces with period details. Of note is a library/den with emerald-hued walls and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a two-story guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)
Hitmaker Mark Ronson sold his villa-style home in Los Feliz for $4.776 million. Owned by the songwriter-producer for about four years, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style house mixes colorful living spaces with period details. Of note is a library/den with emerald-hued walls and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a two-story guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)
Hitmaker Mark Ronson sold his villa-style home in Los Feliz for $4.776 million. Owned by the songwriter-producer for about four years, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style house mixes colorful living spaces with period details. Of note is a library/den with emerald-hued walls and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a two-story guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)
Hitmaker Mark Ronson sold his villa-style home in Los Feliz for $4.776 million. Owned by the songwriter-producer for about four years, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style house mixes colorful living spaces with period details. Of note is a library/den with emerald-hued walls and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a two-story guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)
Former Hall & Oates guitarist G.E. Smith is seeking $1.995 million for his ocean-adjacent bungalow in Palm Beach. The coastal cottage is found on the north tip of Palm Beach, a town on an 18-mile barrier island. (Douglas Elliman)
Former Hall & Oates guitarist G.E. Smith is seeking $1.995 million for his ocean-adjacent bungalow in Palm Beach. The coastal cottage is found on the north tip of Palm Beach, a town on an 18-mile barrier island. (Douglas Elliman)
1/15