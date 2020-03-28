Hot Property | Action, embezzlement and intrigue in the Bird Streets

Hitmaker Mark Ronson sold his villa-style home in Los Feliz for $4.776 million. Owned by the songwriter-producer for about four years, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style house mixes colorful living spaces with period details. Of note is a library/den with emerald-hued walls and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a two-story guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)