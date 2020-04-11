13 Images
Hot Property | Kaley Cuoco loses big in Tarzana home sale
Actress Kaley Cuoco of “Big Bang Theory” has sold her Tarzana home at a steep discount. Also: Julia Roberts sells a Malibu estate.
Kaley Cuoco sold her Tarzana home for $3.95 million, about $3 million less than her original asking price. (Andrew Orozco)
Cuoco bought the Mediterranean-style home in 2014 from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian. (Andrew Orozco)
A swing-style seat is suspended from the ceiling in the family room of Cuoco’s former home. (Andrew Orozco)
Cuoco bought the estate through a trust in 2014 for $5.499 million. (Andrew Orozco)
Cuoco’s former Mediterranean-style home has about 8,000 square feet of curated living space. (Andrew Orozco)
Julia Roberts sold a Malibu estate for $8 million in an off-market deal. (NearMaps)
Filmmaker Anthony Russo sold one of two homes he owns in Los Feliz. (Hillary Campbell)
Russo’s former two-story house holds three bedrooms and four bathrooms in roughly 2,100 square feet. (Hillary Campbell)
The home was extensively remodeled during Russo’s ownership. (Hillary Campbell)
Jill Schulz, daughter of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, sold her breezy Bermuda-style home in Montecito for $5.05 million. (Anthony Barcelo)
Schulz worked with interior designer Jonathan Barnett to update the single-story house. (Anthony Barcelo)
Contemporary artworks featuring various “Peanuts” characters were used as accent pieces throughout the subdued interior. (Anthony Barcelo)
Schulz’s former home sits on a gated one-acre lot dotted with mature palms and landscaping native to Hawaii. (Anthony Barcelo)
