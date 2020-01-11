13 Images
Hot Property | Gun art, animal figurines and Dr. Phil
A Beverly Hills-area home owned by Dr. Phil’s family trust has eccentric details. Fred Savage sells in Hancock Park. NBA’s Chandler Parsons buys in L.A.
A Beverly Crest home owned by Dr. Phil’s family trust features eccentric decor, a gun-themed art installation and neon lights, all of which can be negotiated in the deal. (Hilton & Hyland)
The Beverly Crest property, currently home to musician Jordan McGraw, has a great room with custom bar. (Hilton & Hyland)
A neon sign catches the eye in a living area filled with vibrant colors. (Hilton & Hyland)
Beverages are close at hand in the billiards room, which has splashes of white paint on the floor. (Hilton & Hyland)
NFL free agent Antonio Gates has sold his modern Encino home for $6.5 million. (Wayne Ford)
An indoor-outdoor space leads onto the grounds, which measure two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford)
The modern Encino home of Gates and wife Sasha features an open-concept floor plan with 15-foot ceilings. (Wayne Ford)
One of the six bedrooms in the Gates home, which includes eight bathrooms and a home theater in the 8,500-square-foot interior. (Wayne Ford)
The multilevel home was built in 2016 and updated while Gates owned the home. (Wayne Ford)
NBA player Chandler Parsons has bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.775 million. (Aaron Hoffman)
Parsons’ contemporary-style home, designed by Fu Wilmers Design, is 5,500 square feet. (Aaron Hoffman)
NBA player Parsons has room to stretch out in the house, which has clean lines and a lot of glass. (Aaron Hoffman)
A cantilevered wing creates a cover for the patio beneath it. There’s also extensive decking and a zero-edge swimming pool. (Aaron Hoffman)
