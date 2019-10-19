12 Images
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani sells L.A.-area home to stand-up comic
Gwen Stefani has sold her L.A.-area home to stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Also: LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, buys big in Beverly Hills, and “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has found a new spot in Westchester.
Singer Gwen Stefani sold her contemporary-style compound in the Beverly Hills Post Office area to stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco for $21.65 million. The 11,845-square-foot spread, which was once owned by Jennifer Lopez, features a black-and-white striped kitchen.
The renovated contemporary-style home is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills and sits on a lot of about two acres.
Inside, the home keeps the eyes moving with bold accents and three fireplaces set within ribboned stone.
Bold, playful touches can be found throughout. (James Moss)
The property sits on about two acres and has a swimming pool, a tennis court and a playground. At the far end of the property is a chicken coop. (James Moss)
Rich Paul, agent to Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, paid $11.7 million for a newly built, Georgian-inspired traditional home in Beverly Hills.
Past a two-story entry hall, a wood-paneled study with a wet bar descends to a formal living room with an antique marble fireplace.
The 6,300-square-foot house features a gym with a Peleton exercise bike and a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit. (Peter Christiansen Valli)
Fashion designer Eva Chow has relisted her museum-like mansion in Holmby Hills for sale at $69.975, down from $78 million last year.
The sprawling showplace features Moorish columns, carved ceilings and gallery walls. (Anthony Barcelo)
Designed and custom built by the former couple over a seven-year period, the sprawling showplace was intended to showcase an extensive art collection.
The house sits on a flat, 1.1-acre parcel with an entertainment complex, an outdoor ballroom and a three-story guesthouse.
