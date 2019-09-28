15 Images
Hot Property | Maroon 5’s James Valentine makes his move
Maroon 5 guitarist James B. Valentine has listed his Los Feliz house and bought another place in Toluca Lake. Also: Tom Petty’s Lake Sherwood home sells.
Maroon 5 guitarist James B. Valentine has sold his Midcentury Modern-style home in Los Feliz. (Simon Berlyn)
This villa-style home overlooking Lake Sherwood was owned by Tom Petty at the time of his death. It has sold for $4 million. (Compass)
Disney Channel actress Bridgit Mendler is asking $1.997 million for her longtime Silver Lake home. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)
Hungarian curlers György Nagy and Ildikó Szekeres paid $6.1 million for this Mediterranean-style mansion in Bel-Air. (Juwan Li)
Hungarian curlers György Nagy and Ildikó Szekeres paid $6.1 million for this mansion in Bel-Air. The home has a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase. (Juwan Li)
Hungarian curlers György Nagy and Ildikó Szekeres paid $6.1 million for this Mediterranean-style mansion in Bel-Air. A fountain-fed swimming pool, patio, palm trees and lawn make up the grounds. (Juwan Li)
