Hot Property | Philip Rivers looks to hand one off in San Diego
Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has put his San Diego home up for sale. OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle lists in Topanga, and former Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten’s Texas mansion is for sale.
Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is seeking $4.199 million for his Spanish-style estate in the Santaluz community of San Diego. (Bowman Media Group)
OneRepublic bassist Brent Kutzle’s four-acre Topanga retreat has 360-degree views. It’s for sale at $2.195 million. (Compass)
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has put his home field in Westlake, Texas, on the market for $4.685 million. (Troy Grant / Epic Photo Group)
