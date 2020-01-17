9 Images
At Voila Creative Studio, there’s an art to avoiding the boring
For clients as varied as singer Camila Cabello and designer Carolina Herrera, Katrien Van Der Schueren brings wit and surprise to furniture, lighting, art and events.
Katrien Van Der Schueren in her Voila Creative Studio. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Van Der Schueren with a commissioned work. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“I hate boring art that doesn’t say anything,” Van Der Schueren said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
One of her current projects is a private residence in Cabo San Lucas designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“Art needs to create a reaction, have contrast, humor, surprise and a sense of irony that makes you smile, but at the same time is aesthetically appealing and light,” Van Der Schueren said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A commissioned work for Martyn Lawrence Bullard is wrapped and ready to be shipped. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Inside her La Brea Avenue studio. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Katrien Van Der Schueren at work. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Van Der Schueren with some of her projects. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
