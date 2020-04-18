7 Images
My Favorite Room | Actor Ronen Rubinstein
Actor Ronen Rubinstein finds that cooking in his light-filled kitchen — and pasta — help him keep a positive attitude as he isolates at home.
Actor Ronen Rubinstein finds that cooking in his light-filled kitchen helps him keep a positive attitude as he isolates at home. (Stephen LaMarche)
Rubinstein is practicing vegan cooking while he stays at home during the coronavirus pandemic. (Stephen LaMarche)
Rubinstein uses his kitchen table for games and puzzles as well as meals. (Stephen LaMarche)
The large kitchen table is a favorite gathering place in Rubinstein’s home. (Stephen LaMarche)
Rubinstein enjoys relaxing to vinyl on the record player nearby. (Stephen LaMarche)
Rubinstein says he’s taking his time and “enjoying the whole ritual” of cooking. (Stephen LaMarche)
Rubinstein chops onions with a matchstick in his mouth to prevent his eyes from tearing up. (Stephen LaMarche)
