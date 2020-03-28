6 Images
My Favorite Room | Actress Cristina Rodlo
With roles in wide-ranging projects including “Miss Bala” and “The Terror: Infamy,” Cristina Rodlo relocates a lot. Her advice: Don’t get attached.
Actress Cristina Rodlo’s favorite room is her living room. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The 29-year-old Mexican actress has spent two years in her East Hollywood apartment. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“New York is in my heart,” says Rodlo, who earned a scholarship to the city’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy after high school. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“I read scripts and books in here and use the space to play around when I prepare for whatever role I have to perform,” says Rodlo. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Rodlo’s Emmy for “El Vato” is one of her favorite objects in the room. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Rodlo enjoys clean, “simple and white,” minimally decorated spaces. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
