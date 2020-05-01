10 Images
My Favorite Room | Andrew Howard
For actor Andrew Howard, who played Red Scare in HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ food is a sense-memory trigger when he prepares for a role.
Actor Andrew Howard, shown in his Hancock Park kitchen, uses cooking as a way to get into his characters’ heads. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“The last few seconds of cooking a meal are the most important — when you season it, you squeeze the lemon on it and put some cheese on it. That’s what makes it,” says Andrew Howard. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“Le Creuset and cast-iron skillets” are Andrew Howard’s go-to kitchenware. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew Howard is Red Scare in HBO’s “Watchmen.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“It’s a small house, but I love the fact that it was built in the ’20s and is an old-school Los Angeles Spanish Colonial. This house was built around the kitchen — it’s a smart use of space,” Andrew Howard says. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
