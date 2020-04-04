9 Images
My Favorite Room | Director Lesli Linka Glatter
As Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ races toward its finale, prolific director Lesli Linka Glatter isn’t done telling her tales.
Lesli Linka Glatter, executive producer and director of “Homeland,” in her home office in Pacific Palisades. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A collection of “Homeland” buttons in a “room of stories chockablock with memories.”
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Scripts sit on the desk. “This is my workspace, my thinking space, my reading space and storytelling space.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for “Homeland” resides in the home office. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Lesli Linka Glatter flips through a photo book that actress Claire Danes made and gave to her from their years working together on “Homeland.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Books, magazines, photos and awards, “the sum total of my history.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Family photos are displayed on the desk. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Books, magazines, photos and awards. “It’s truly a melange of all sorts of stories and things.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“I’m in my office even more now, with the door open to the garden, trying not to have the news on all day and searching for a rhythm to the days,” says Leslie Linka Glatter. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
