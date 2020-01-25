10 Images
My Favorite Room | Howard Storm
At 88, veteran TV director Howard Storm has lots of stories to tell
TV director Howard Storm laughs as he changes his hearing aid in his living room at his Beverly Hills home last month. Storm directed “Happy Days,” “Mork & Mindy” and many others. He also cast Jim Carrey in his first movie. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
“Patricia did a great job decorating,” Storm said of his wife. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A photo of Robin Williams and Howard Storm along with other cast and crew. “I did 59 episodes of ‘Mork & Mindy,’” said Storm. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Photos decorate the walls. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Spotlight Award from the Beverly Hills Theater Guild sits on the piano. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A painting hangs above the piano. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Horse trophies and figurines. “Every time I see a horse that’s interesting I buy it,” Storm said. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The living room. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A Groucho Marx figure. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Storm’s favorite memory is his 88th birthday, with both of his sons: “Every time I’m with my sons it’s a favorite moment.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
