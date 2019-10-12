9 Images
My Favorite Room | Creating harmony in Kristen Gutoskie’s living room
Actress Kristen Gutoskie has transformed the living room in her Silver Lake home into a “harmonious space” with trinkets and knick-knacks collected during her to South America and other parts of the world.
Actress Kristen Gutoskie says the living room of her Silverlake home is her favorite room because it feels open and is a place where she spends her meditative and creative time. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Decorative items sit on a living room shelf. Gutoskie describes her living room space as vintage, Midcentury modern and minimal atheistic. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Crystals from a “life-changing” trip to Peru. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A mini weave reflects her love of the desert. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A candle and palo santo sit on the coffee table. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A dolphin coffee table purchased at the Rose Bowl swap meet. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Succulents in woven holders grace the mantle and a Navajo sand painting hangs over the fireplace.
Books are stacked on a shelf with artwork. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
