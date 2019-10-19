10 Images
My Favorite Room | The Kaplan Twins
The pop artists, social media influencers and MTV reality show personalities mix work and life in an open-living space. Light bulbs make a big difference.
Artists, social media influencers and TV personalities Allie, left, and Lexi Kaplan have created a work studio inside their apartment.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Much of the space is decorated with their own art work.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Allie and Lexi Kaplan (in baby picture) keep the ashes of one of their beloved dogs.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
“We have all our art in our space and we wanted it to be very colorful and vibrant,” says Allie Kaplan.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The sisters recently starred in the MTV reality series “Ex on the Beach.”
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Original artwork. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Original artwork. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Half the open living space has been converted into their art studio, brimming with paints, brushes and works-in-progress, while completed paintings of nude celebrities (and themselves) and an art series of internet memes fill the rest of the West Hollywood apartment.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Work and life mix in an open living space. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
“Art changes the space; it gives it life and energy and makes it warm. I would feel really uncomfortable walking into a space that’s just white walls,” says Lexi Kaplan
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
