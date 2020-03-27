11 Images
Property Talk | Laid-back luxury, homeyness and warmth
This trio turned commercial, residential and fashion design experience into Transition State, a full-service design studio. Next up: a line of throw pillows.
From left, Jenna Rochon, Kelli Granello and Lauren Schneider are partners at Transition State, a full-service design studio and boutique label. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A view from the living room of a home designed by Transition State. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A chair in the living room of a home designed by Transition State. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A living room designed by Transition State. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Oversize rosary beads decorate a side table in the living room of a home designed by Transition State. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Kelli Granello, left, Lauren Schneider and Jenna Rochon are partners at Transition State, a full-service design studio and boutique label. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Transition State has carved out a niche with a signature sense of laid-back luxury. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Transition State has carved out a niche with a signature sense of laid-back luxury. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Transition State has carved out a niche with a signature sense of laid-back luxury. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Transition State has carved out a niche with a signature sense of laid-back luxury. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Transition State designed the interiors of this gray home in Manhattan Beach. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
