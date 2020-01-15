8 Images
San Diego developer Doug Manchester puts former Copley estate up for sale
The 8-acre La Jolla manor and 24 adjacent acres are priced at $37 million, or $25 million for the manor site only.
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Cameron Acker)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Cameron Acker)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Cameron Acker)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Cameron Acker)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Cameron Acker)
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million. (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
1/8