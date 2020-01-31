7 Images
Venice House Hunt | Modern loft residence
Designed by bau10 Architecture, this three-story home is brimming with modern amenities, stylish designs and a rooftop deck that takes in the bustling neighborhood around it.
The panoramic rooftop has built-in seating, a natural gas fire pit and integrated kitchen equipped with a grill and prep sink. (Paul Vu)
Finishes include natural stone tile, wide plank oak floors, Italian teak cabinets and a Texas limestone fireplace. (Paul Vu)
The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2,735 square feet. (Paul Vu)
The gourmet kitchen features Miele appliances and Grohe & Duravit fixtures. (Paul Vu)
The third level has two bedrooms, including the master retreat with ocean views and a stainless-steel fire-orb suspended fireplace. (Paul Vu)
The home was designed by bau10 Architecture and built in 2018. (Paul Vu)
The home is just steps to Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice canals and the beach. (Paul Vu)
