Venice House Hunt | Spanish contemporary residence
Ideal for entertaining, this romantic Spanish-style spot boasts a balcony and rooftop deck that overlook a knockout backyard with a spa, bar, outdoor kitchen and guesthouse.
The backyard has an oversized in-ground saline spa, large bar and full outdoor kitchen with built-in Fisher Paykel grill. (Daniel Dahler)
The first floor boasts an expansive open-concept floor-plan encompassing the living and dining areas. (Daniel Dahler)
Upstairs there is a cozy den with French doors to bring in the ocean breezes. (Daniel Dahler)
Three large bedrooms, a den and an office give everyone in the family the perfect space of their own. (Daniel Dahler)
The updated chef’s kitchen has stone counters, a center island and stainless-steel appliances from Viking and KitchenAid. (Daniel Dahler)
The property is gated and set behind lush trees, creating a peaceful and private oasis. (Daniel Dahler)
The home offers easy access to the waterfront marina, Abbot Kinney and the beach. (Daniel Dahler)
