15 Images
Vintage SoCal | Pasadena Craftsman set the stage for the Greenes’ style
The Arts & Crafts-inspired Duncan-Irwin house is listed for sale in Pasadena.
The Duncan-Irwin House in Pasadena is listed for sale at $4.698 million. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
Brothers Charles and Henry Greene were still evolving as architects when they put their Arts & Crafts stamp on the Duncan-Irwin House in Pasadena. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The home was a predecessor to the famed Gamble House. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The dining room. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The house has canyon and mountain views. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The home has such Craftsman features as overhanging eaves, exposed rafter tails and clinker bricks. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The kitchen. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bedroom. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bedroom. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bathroom. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty )
A bedroom. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bedroom. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A room to unwind. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
The house has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
A swimming pool. (Erik Grammer and Giovanni Rida / Sotheby’s International Realty)
1/15