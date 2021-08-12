The three-story home on Palm Island is topped by a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck overlooking Biscayne Bay.
Floyd Mayweather’s Miami Beach mansion

The front of the home. (Douglas Elliman)

The dramatic entry. (Douglas Elliman)

The staircase. (Douglas Elliman)

The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman)

The dining room. (Douglas Elliman)

The family room. (Douglas Elliman)

The primary bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)

The bathroom. (Douglas Elliman)

The gym. (Douglas Elliman)

The game room. (Douglas Elliman)

The covered patio. (Douglas Elliman)

The outdoor dining area. (Douglas Elliman)

The pool. (Douglas Elliman)

The three-story home. (Douglas Elliman)

The waterfront home. (Douglas Elliman)

