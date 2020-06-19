Former Holmby Hills estate of W. Howard Lester lists for $58 million

A tree-lined driveway leads to the estate. (Berlyn Photography)
The front exterior. (Jim Bartsch)
The front entry. (Berlyn Photography)
The two-story foyer. (Jim Bartsch)
The living room. (Jim Bartsch)
The great room. (Jim Bartsch)
The den. (Jim Bartsch)
The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch)
The gallery. (Jim Bartsch)
The master bedroom. (Berlyn Photography.)
The loggia. (Berlyn Photography)
The dining patio and backyard. (Berlyn Photography.)
The dining patio. (Berlyn Photography)
The pool. (Berlyn Photography)
The game room. (Berlyn Photography)
The home theater. (Jim Bartsch)
The motor court. (Berlyn Photography)
An aerial view of the Mediterranean-inspired home. (Berlyn Photography)