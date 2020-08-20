Frank Darabont’s Hollywood Hills home | Hot Property

The grounds at night. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The ranch-style home has a covered front porch. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the great room. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The den/family room shares a two-sided fireplace with the great room. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The staircase. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bedroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bathroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bathroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
A bedroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The home theater. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
A small patch of lawn overlooks the pool. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The pool and spa are a free-form design. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The garage. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)
The garage workspace. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)