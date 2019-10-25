19 Images
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House
The iconic Mayan Revival-style home has been significantly renovated after damage sustained in the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
The living room. (Mary E. Nichols)
The dining room. (Mary E. Nichols)
The French doors. (Mary E. Nichols)
The breakfast nook. (Mary E. Nichols)
The columns. (Mary E. Nichols)
The city views. (Mary E. Nichols)
The kitchen. (Mary E. Nichols)
The billiards room. (Mary E. Nichols)
The master bedroom. (Mary E. Nichols)
The tile bathroom. (Mary E. Nichols)
The concrete blocks. (Mary E. Nichols)
The swimming pool. (Mary E. Nichols)
The city views. (Mary E. Nichols)
The exterior during the day. (Mary E. Nichols)
The terrace. (Mary E. Nichols)
The landscaping. (Mary E. Nichols)
The garage. (Mary E. Nichols)
The swimming pool. (Mary E. Nichols)
The exterior. (Mary E. Nichols)
1/19