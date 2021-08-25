Frank Sinatra’s former Chatsworth home

The pool and lounge. (Scott Everts)
The view. (Scott Everts)
The exterior. (Scott Everts)
The front lawn. (Scott Everts)
The hallway. (Scott Everts)
The open floor plan. (Scott Everts)
The gallery-like common space. (Scott Everts)
The living room. (Scott Everts)
The fireplace. (Scott Everts)
The dining room. (Scott Everts)
The music room. (Scott Everts)
The kitchen. (Scott Everts)
The reflecting pool. (Scott Everts)
The primary bedroom. (Scott Everts)
The bathroom. (Scott Everts)
The guesthouse. (Scott Everts)
The interior of the guesthouse. (Scott Everts)
The gym. (Scott Everts)
Aerial view of the home. (Scott Everts)