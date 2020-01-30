Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Image_08.jpg
12 Images

Gary Player’s golf course estate

Clad in stone and wood, the two-story home overlooks The Cliffs at Mountain Park golf course from a scenic deck and terrace.

The driveway. (The Cliffs)
The exterior. (The Cliffs)
The hillside home. (The Cliffs)
The family room. (The Cliffs)
The dining room. (The Cliffs)
The kitchen. (The Cliffs)
The recreation room. (The Cliffs)
The living room. (The Cliffs)
The mountain estate. (The Cliffs)
The pool. (The Cliffs)
Aerial view of the home. (The Cliffs)
The golf course. (The Cliffs)
1/12