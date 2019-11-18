13 Images
Hal Linden’s La Quinta getaway | Hot Property
The “Barney Miller” actor’s desert home is listed at $1.095 million.
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
The golf-course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)
1/13